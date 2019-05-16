Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

Viewing points have been set up on Cork’s northern quays for people to watch the city’s newest bridge be lifted into place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pending favourable tidal conditions and wind speeds, two cranes will hoist the 66-metre span Mary Elmes pedestrian and cycle bridge into place to link St Patrick’s Quay and Merchants Quay sometime between 2am, and 7am.

If conditions delay the first lift, arrangements are in place for a second lift after midday.

Traffic diversions will be in place on both quays from around 10pm tomorrow night as the cranes are assembled, and for the duration of the lifting operation.

But pedestrian railings have been installed to facilitate members of the public who may want to watch the superstructure being lifted into place.

The 165-tonne bridge, which was fabricated by Thompsons of Carlow, was shipped to Doyle’s Shipping Yard in Cobh several weeks ago and was transported by barge, with the assistance of a tug, upriver to the city centre today ahead of the lift.

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn said its installation will be a historic moment for the city.

The #MaryElmesBridge is passing Blackrock Castle #Cork in her way upriver - thanks to @Centreline for the snap pic.twitter.com/effz5af4s6 — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) May 16, 2019

“After a vibrant public consultation process, Cork City Council voted to name this new piece of city infrastructure as the Mary Elme's Bridge, often described as the Irish Oskar Schindler for her heroism during World War II,” he said.

“This new bridge will be one of the key elements in a plan to promote and develop transport in and around the city. The installation itself will be a historic moment for the city and I encourage people to turn up and view it from the river banks.”