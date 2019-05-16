NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Viewing points set up to watch Cork's newest bridge being put in place

The Mary Elmes Bridge being guided along the quays by ribs prior to its final positioning over the weekend. Picture: Howard Crowdy
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Viewing points have been set up on Cork’s northern quays for people to watch the city’s newest bridge be lifted into place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Pending favourable tidal conditions and wind speeds, two cranes will hoist the 66-metre span Mary Elmes pedestrian and cycle bridge into place to link St Patrick’s Quay and Merchants Quay sometime between 2am, and 7am.

If conditions delay the first lift, arrangements are in place for a second lift after midday.

Traffic diversions will be in place on both quays from around 10pm tomorrow night as the cranes are assembled, and for the duration of the lifting operation.

But pedestrian railings have been installed to facilitate members of the public who may want to watch the superstructure being lifted into place.

READ MORE

Garda Superintendent, Inspector and Garda arrested over alleged links to organised crime in Munster

The 165-tonne bridge, which was fabricated by Thompsons of Carlow, was shipped to Doyle’s Shipping Yard in Cobh several weeks ago and was transported by barge, with the assistance of a tug, upriver to the city centre today ahead of the lift.

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn said its installation will be a historic moment for the city.

“After a vibrant public consultation process, Cork City Council voted to name this new piece of city infrastructure as the Mary Elme's Bridge, often described as the Irish Oskar Schindler for her heroism during World War II,” he said.

“This new bridge will be one of the key elements in a plan to promote and develop transport in and around the city. The installation itself will be a historic moment for the city and I encourage people to turn up and view it from the river banks.”

  • Bridge Facts

  • It will be another few weeks before it's open for use. It’s expected to be used by up to 11,000 people every day.
  • The bridge superstructure consists of 165 tonnes of steel plate which form a central spine beam with cantilevered steel decks. The spine beam varies in depth and width for structural and aesthetic reasons.
  • Pedestrians and cyclists will cross it on a surface made of resin-bound fine-grained grit.
  • The bridge was made in nine sections which were joined together in Doyles Shipping Yard.
  • Engineers poured 148-cubic metres of concrete and placed 24-tonnes of steel in each buttress to take its weight.
  • Flood protection barriers will be integrated into the parapet walls to allow the bridge ends close during flood events.
  • Recessed energy-efficient LED light fittings have been set into the handrails and a below-deck lighting system will light the spine beam from underneath.

More on this topic

Software company Poppulo to create 125 jobs at Cork headquarters

Manure dumped on the car of local candidate Noreen Murphy

Software company to create 125 jobs in Cork

GSK reassures staff as it sells Cork site to Thermo Fisher Scientific

More in this Section

Ireland near top for opioid deaths as number of fatalities increase

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Varadkar: I would never criticise anyone for protesting at Trump visit

Sinn Féin: Theresa May gave no guarantees over outstanding rights issues


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

What is moringa? The new superfood could help beat stress and fatigue

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »