Video: Woman (50s) arrested after car crashes into gates of Government Buildings

Update 11.55am: A woman in her 50s has been arrested after a car crashed into the gate of Government Buildings.

It is understood the woman, who is an Irish national, attempted to drive the gold Micra Nissan through the entrance in Merrion Street Upper shortly after 10am on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Gardaí arrested the driver of the car at the scene and she was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing however they have ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.

- Digital Desk & PA

Earlier: Woman arrested after car crashes into gates of Government Buildings

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the gates of Government Buildings this morning.

The woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on Merrion Street in Dublin City Centre.

Picture: RollingNews.ie

She is being questioned at Pearse Street Garda station.

No one was injured in the incident.

- Digital Desk