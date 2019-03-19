NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Video: Rail services affected after fire breaks out at Portarlington station

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 05:46 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Rail services from Heuston Station have been affected this evening by a fire near Portarlington station.

A fire in an old locomotive building adjacent to the station broke out at around 3.45pm, and emergency services are at the scene of the blaze.

Irish Rail said that services will not be stopping at Portarlington and that bus transfers are in operation from Portlaoise to the station.

Rail passengers can expect delays of up to 50 minutes on services out of Dublin's Heuston Station as a result.

People wishing to stop at Portarlington will have to go as far as Portlaoise and then take the bus back, Irish Rail said.

Video by Ger Lehane, used with permission

Images and videos posted on social media showed fire crews attempting to extinguish the fire as smoke billowed around the station.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Irish Rail said it was up to fire crews when the station could reopen.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Anthony Tynan said there is still quite a lot of smoke in the vicinity and there is significant damage to the maintenance building.

More on this topic

80 minute delays on trains leaving Heuston Station due to 'mechanical issues'

Disruption to Irish Rail services this weekend

Security patrols on Irish Rail services increase by 35%

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend

KEYWORDS

FirePortarlingtonIrish Rail

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

Francis Rossi: ‘Think about my legacy? That would be far too pompous’

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »