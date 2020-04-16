Video of homeless child using artwork to explain Covid-19 to children goes viral

A video of a homeless child using their artwork to teach other children how they can avoid Covid-19 has gone viral.

In the video, the child displays a picture of a hand covered in spots representing Covid-19.

The child then slides the picture underneath a drawing of a tap with running water, which sits on top of the drawing on the hand.

In the process, the tap washes away the the virus, and the hand emerges clean on the other side.

The video already amassed more than 20,000 views across social media platforms.

Focus Ireland hopes the video can demonstrate and explain the importance of hand washing to younger children who may not understand the Covid-19 crisis.

Focus Ireland founder Sr. Stan said: "Our family centre in Dublin is delivering takeaway meals to any families who are stuck.

"We are also helping children and as a part of this work our family team sent out play packs to hundreds of children so they can still play at this time.

"One child from our centre made this amazing piece of artwork to help to explain to other children about how vital it is to wash your hands to protect yourself from COVID-19. This child explains himself in this short video which is so clever."

Sr. Stan and Focus Ireland have made an urgent appeal for support. The organisation has to raise over 40% of its annual budget through donations.

“I am asking anyone who can to please help us... An emergency donation will help us keep our vital supports open for those who can reach us – and help us transform our services so that our staff can continue to reach out to those who are isolated and most at risk," Sr Stan said.

Focus Ireland's appeal comes as Dublin City Council this morning stated that it has sourced 1,000 extra beds for the homeless community in Dublin since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

The figure includes 400 rooms in eight different hotels across the city.

Dublin City Councillor Alison Gilliland says there are also plans to move 100 families from hotels into self-contained accommodation over the next four weeks.

Focus Ireland is currently supporting over 500 families and their children who are homeless in Dublin in partnership with Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

Donations can be made at www.focusireland.ie or by calling 1850 204 205.