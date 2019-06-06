Video journalism partnership between Irish Examiner and UL gives students a national platform

The University of Limerick and the Irish Examiner have launched a video journalism competition which will see course work produced by UL students’ broadcast to a national audience.

The competition will see a series of videos produced by students broadcast on irishexaminer.com over the coming weeks with the best, as judged by readers and Irish Examiner staff, winning a €500 prize.

Irish Examiner Executive Editor for news and digital, Dolan O’Hagan, welcomed the third year of the competition.

“It is highly rewarding to be part of a collaboration of this type because the entrants represent the future of our industry and our craft.

"This competition again highlights one of the new tools and platforms with which we can deliver our journalism and emphasises that despite the economic challenges of our industry the demand for journalism and the human stories at its core will never diminish."

"It is highly refreshing, therefore, that this year's short listed entrants have once again put ordinary people and their lives at the core of the issues they are trying to highlight."

Lecturer in Broadcast Journalism Fergal Quinn said the competition was a good opportunity for students to get national exposure.

“I’m very proud of the video journalism that our students produce here every year and I’m delighted to see it get the wider platform it deserves.”

“An important element of how we train and assess our students is that they produce work that is of broadcast standard and this competition is an ideal test of that requirement.

“UL Journalism have invested in this area a lot in recent years and the standard of what our students are producing is improving all the time”

Head of the school of English, Irish and Communication Professor Michael Griffin welcomed the initiative.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership we seek to develop and consolidate in journalism at UL. The business of news is constantly evolving, and this initiative helps to prepare our students for the competitive, multi-platform world of journalism today. We are also delighted to continue and strengthen our connection with the Irish Examiner, who are a key media industry player in Ireland.”

