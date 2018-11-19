Video in memory of Killarney DJ

By Anne Lucey

Friends in 18 countries across six continents have contributed to a video in memory of a young Kerryman who died a year ago in Australia.

Over 14,000 ‘likes’ were posted within two days of an eight-minute video celebrating the life of Anthony ‘Skinner’ O’Sullivan, 33.

Anthony ‘Skinner’ O’Sullivan, who passed away in his sleep.

The eldest of a family of seven boys, he died in Sydney after slipping into a coma during his sleep. He was the son of retired Killarney schoolteacher Paddy O’Sullivan and the late Sheila O’Sullivan who had died in 2004, aged 47, from breast cancer.

Friends throughout Australia helped to raise €66,000 to repatriate his remains.

His brother Killian, in appreciation of the support, produced the video Life of Anthony which shows contributors from all over the globe making an ‘A for Anthony’ symbol.





Clips were posted from outside Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, as well as from Crete, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Middle East, the Far East, Ireland, and Australia.

It opens with Anthony’s father at the highest point on the Camino de Santiago, last summer, saying of his eldest son: “Anthony is journeying with me every day. So Buen Camino, Anthony!”

Paddy said yesterday he hopes to complete all 800km of the Camino this year. He had started the famous walk two years before his son died.

Killian, meanwhile, said: “As Patrick had mentioned in his eulogy, despite us two living in Darwin for over five years, Anthony left after 18 months with more friends than we ever had in the city.

“I started the Life of Anthony video as I wanted to celebrate the great life of Anthony and also to share some of those memories with you all. I wanted an opportunity, not just for myself, but for all of you, to say thank you for the memories, a chance to celebrate the short but colourful and adventurous life of my eldest brother.”

He said a message in mid-August from one of Anthony’s friends, Jonathan McGrane, suggesting the ‘A for Anthony’ gesture was the perfect cue.

“I then reached out to more of Anthony’s friends on Facebook with the idea and the response was overwhelming. It was the perfect testament to how Anthony, A.K.A Skinner, touched so many hearts.”

Anthony had worked as a DJ and also with an electrical contractor. Killian and another brother Patrick had arrived in Sydney just before life support was switched off.