VIDEO: Housing activists occupy second vacant property in Dublin

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 04:44 PM

Housing activists have occupied a second vacant house in Dublin city centre.

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group who refuse to identify themselves this afternoon.

It follows a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away – which ended today after the High Court ordered them to leave.

One man, who did not want to be named, explained that the group are looking for fairer rents.

"We're looking for compulsory purchase orders of vacant homes. There is over 35,000 vacant homes in Dublin city," said the activist.

"We believe that a lot of public land should by CPO'd by councils and basically provide homes for people. Especially when you see so many people in emergency accommodation.

"Up to 10,000 people, 4,000 children, are in emergency accommodation."

