Video: Gardaí say no terrorism link after car crashes into gates at Government Buildings

Update 2.30pm: Gardaí have ruled out any terror link after a car crashed into the gates of Government Buildings. However, it is unclear what caused the crash.

A woman, in her 50s, was arrested after driving into the entrance gates to the Department of Taoiseach in Merrion Street Upper in Dublin.

She was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station, where she is being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A civil servant who witnessed the incident said she heard a bang before seeing the gold Nissan Micra at the main steel gate.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “There was confusion over what happened. I thought she lost control and crashed into the gate but I’m not sure any more –.

“There was a bit of commotion as people didn’t know what happened. A few people went to the driver to see if she was OK but she didn’t seem to be injured.”

There was only minor damage to the car, and there were no reports of any injuries.

It was thought the driver might have been trying to negotiate the entrance (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardaí are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, but they have ruled out any link to terrorism.

The vehicle remained at the scene for some time while officers investigated, but was later been removed.

Gardaí are able to hold and question the arrested woman for up to 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Department of Taoiseach said: “We understand this matter is now under investigation by the Gardaí and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

- Press Association

Update 11.55am:

Damage to the front of the Nissan Micra after the crash (Niall Carson/PA)

- Digital Desk & PA

Earlier:

Picture: RollingNews.ie

- Digital Desk