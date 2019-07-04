News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Video: 'Delighted' Tipperary family collect stolen therapy pony from Cork gardaí

Delighted horse owner Anthony Fitzgerald from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, collecting therapy pony 'Cream' from Garda Sgt Mick O'Connell at Mayfield Garda Station today. Pic; Larry Cummins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 11:45 AM

A Tipperary family is celebrating after its therapy pony stolen at the weekend was recovered by gardaí in Cork last night.

Investigators said the eight-year-old horse called Cream is a therapy pony for the owner’s daughter who has Cerebral Palsy and is a wheelchair user.

The microchipped pony was taken from the Clonmel area on Saturday but was discovered on the north side of Cork city.

After feeding it and caring for it overnight officers at Mayfield Garda Station handed it back to owner Anthony Fitzgerald this morning who said his daughter Erin is delighted.

Mr Fitzgerald said the pony was a big loss to his children, 13-year-old twins Erin and Anastacia and 11-year-old Anthony Jnr.

Therapy ponytheftCorkTipperary

