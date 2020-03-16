Video-conferencing not an option for Kerry courts

Additional reporting: Ray Managh

“Alternatives” to bringing remand prisoners before the courts such as video conferencing to limit exposure to coronavirus are not viable in Kerry, a local solicitor has said.

And further alternative suggestion that where no facilities for the visual telecommunications links are in place, solicitors can consult with their clients in prison by phone are not viable either, criminal solicitor Padraig O’Connell said.

Mr O’Connell said that would require cooperation from the Irish Prison Service and he has “no green light” from anyone in the service to speak to a prisoner by phone.

On Friday, solicitors were told by the courts service that, to facilitate prisoners on remand with regard to custody hearings and adjournments in the light of coronavirus, prisoners could avail of video conferencing rather than being brought to court.

But Mr O’Connell told Judge David Waters at Friday’s sitting of Listowel District Court that no courthouse in Kerry, District Number 17, could enable the direct link as it is one of the last districts in the country not to have been given upgraded courthouses and facilities.

“If the new courthouse or improved facilities were available, the video-line would be standard,” Mr O’Connell said.

Judge Waters agreed there was no video link available, and said it remained to be seen how this could be dealt with.

Meanwile, all Circuit Civil Court cases have been adjourned until April 20 which will be the beginning of the new Easter Law Term, Judge James McCourt said during a brief sitting of the court in Dublin.

“Those are the instructions I have received,” Judge McCourt said arising from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Judge McCourt said all cases that had been listed up until April 3 next, the end of the current Hilary Law Term, would be adjourned back into the Circuit Civil Court office for re-enlistment and not before April 20.

A five day family law case that was to have been heard by another judge in the Circuit Court was also adjourned indefinitely by Judge McCourt.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane, who was listed to hear motions relating to proposed repossession cases yesterday also adjourned the majority of her list until April 20th at the earliest.

Judge McCourt after a sitting that lasted only four minutes wished everyone good health and “to stay safe” in the meantime. Only two barristers attended this morning’s brief adjournment hearing.