'Video' assault accused back in court over Carrigaline incident

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at the juvenile court of Cork District Court that gardaí were still preparing a file on the matter
By Liam Heylin
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 04:35 PM

A 17-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing another teenager in an attack that was videoed and circulated on social media was back before the Children’s Court in Cork today.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, faces two counts arising out of the incident in Carrigaline on Saturday where another 17-year-old received serious injuries in a stabbing.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at the juvenile court of Cork District Court that gardaí were still preparing a file on the matter and he sought an adjournment until September 18 to allow for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Defence solicitor Eugene Murphy consented to that application.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted the application and remanded the accused on continuing bail with the same conditions including that he stay off social media and that he not have any contacts with three named friends and ordered him to appear again in court on September 18.

It was widely reported last month that a demand was first made from the victim for €2, that he was then stabbed with a broken bottle, and that this was video-recorded and posted on social media.

Detective Garda Declan Healy testified that he arrested the teenager and charged him with assault causing harm to the other youth and that he also charged him robbing the injured party’s mobile phone.

The defendant was cautioned that he did not have to reply to the charge but that anything he might say would be taken down and given in evidence against him. He made no reply to the charge.

“This case arises out of the social media incident where a video was circulated in relation to an incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline where a youth was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone,” said Det Garda Healy.

The bail conditions require the accused to live at a particular address, which is a substantial distance from Carrigaline, to stay off social media, not to consume any intoxicants, and not to have any contact with any witness to the case.

He is also required to sign on three times a week at the Garda station which is in the locality of his residence and to stay out of the Carrigaline/Douglas/Blackrock area.

Finally, he is required not to associate with three of his friends, who were named. This includes not having direct or indirect contact with them.

