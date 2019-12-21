Victims remain silent on sex abuse for years, finds study

A study into child sex abuse indicates that if children do not reveal the abuse within a short time of it happening, they may wait until adulthood to disclose it — if at all.

The study, which looked at the files of 273 children suspected of having suffered abuse, also emphasises the need for education programmes focusing on issues of sex abuse and consent “for children of all ages”.

The study, just published in an international journal on child abuse and neglect, looks at the files of 273 children which were evaluated in a child sexual abuse centre between 2006 and 2015.

The files were held by three organisations involved in evaluating children up to 18 years where there were concerns that the child had been sexually abused, and included 70 males and 203 females in what the authors said was “an exhaustive sample”.

The actual age of abuse onset and disclosure was looked at across five different age groups: 0–4, 5–8, 9–12, 13–14, and 15–17.

According to the research, entitled ‘Child sexual abuse disclosures: Does age make a difference?’, 60.5% of child victims experienced intra-familial abuse (by a parent, step-parent, mother’s boyfriend, or other relative); 92.3% of the alleged perpetrators were male and 6.2% were female, and two children were abused by a male and a female together.

Male alleged perpetrators consisted of fathers (12.5%), cousins (12.1%), neighbours (10.3%), uncles (8.1%) step-fathers (7.3%), brothers (5.9%), grandfathers (4.8%), other male relative (4%), friend (7%), and other (including brother-in-law, friend of family, acquaintance, strangers) (20.2%);

Female alleged perpetrators consisted of mother, cousin, and other female relative.

The majority of children suffered more serious forms of abuse and, according to the study, while approximately 40% of child victims experienced a once- off incident of abuse, almost 30% of children were abused for a period of over a year and over 26% experienced 10 or more incidents of abuse.

The researchers wrote: “The majority of participants (49.8%) did not disclose until at least one month after the abuse onset, while 31.5% disclosed within one month.

“Overall, children may be more likely to report within the immediate developmental phase but if they do not disclose within this phase, they are less likely to disclose before adulthood, if at all.”

So, for example, of those children abused under the age of four, the largest proportion (50%) told someone while under the age of four, with a steady increase in the proportion of children who told someone of their abuse within each age category up to 17 years.

The study also showed that 43.9% first disclosed to their mother, while 23.2% first told a peer, 13.3% first disclosed to extended family and friends, with smaller percentages of children disclosing to their father, to foster families, to a school or professional body, and/or to a sibling.

The report notes that many of the children have been born since 2000 and “have had the benefit of what could be regarded as an explosion of awareness of sexual abuse in Ireland through the expansion of child abuse prevention programmes in primary schools”.

However, the study said it is “reasonable” to conclude that if a child does not tell about their experiences within the age category described in the research, there is a danger that they will not disclose until adulthood.