News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Victims of race crimes not protected across Europe, report claims

Victims of race crimes not protected across Europe, report claims
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 09:51 AM

Criminal justice systems across Europe are failing to protect victims of race crimes, according to a new report covering 24 EU countries.

The European Network Against Racism found that subtle forms of racism exist in justice systems, from when a crime is reported right through to investigation and prosecution.

ENAR says most countries in the EU have policies and guidelines in place to deal with racist crimes, but they are not enforced because of institutional racism in law enforcement agencies.

“Twenty years after the Macpherson Report revealed that the British police was institutionally racist, we now find that criminal justice systems across the European Union fail to protect victims of racist crimes," said Karen Taylor, Chair of the European Network Against Racism.

“We need a significant change within the criminal justice system, if racial justice is to prevail for victims of racist crime in Europe. Governments and institutions can better respond to hate crimes if they commit to review the practice, policies and procedures that disadvantage certain groups," she added.

Shane O'Curry, the organisation's Irish Director, says the findings back up statistics about race crime reporting here.

"It explains the statistic that we have consistently over the last six years that fewer than a third of people who experience serious racist crimes even report them to the police in this country," he said.

READ MORE

Northern Ireland port chief warns no-deal Brexit would ‘decimate’ business

More on this topic

England boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next monthEngland boss Southgate fears further racist abuse in Sofia next month

Raheem Sterling racially abused by Bulgaria fan at WembleyRaheem Sterling racially abused by Bulgaria fan at Wembley

Racist abuse online left my mum in tears, says AbrahamRacist abuse online left my mum in tears, says Abraham

Rashford believes fight against racism is going backwardsRashford believes fight against racism is going backwards


TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

All sides invited to talks aimed at ending beef disputeAll sides invited to talks aimed at ending beef dispute

Gardaí seek help locating missing 16-year-old from DublinGardaí seek help locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

'The system failed him': Heartbroken mum believes better mental health services would have saved son'The system failed him': Heartbroken mum believes better mental health services would have saved son

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

A relay team of six will swim the Irish Sea, from Wales to Ireland, this month to raise money for families that have to travel abroad for treatment for their children, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Getting into deep water to help sick children

As the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival hits Cork, Cillian Murphy and the other curators pick their top tips for the weekend ahead, and tell Des O’Driscoll about their magic moments from previous events.Magic moments from and top tips for Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival

It’s the next step on from a classic lemon drizzle.How to make Leiths lemon meringue cake

A perfect cake for tea time – or any time.How to make Leiths chocolate and orange marbled loaf cake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »