Victims of Donegal crash named; Woman (20s) remains in critical condition

Update 9.25am: A woman in her 20s remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Donegal which claimed the lives of two others.

Six people were involved in the single-car collision in Bundoran early yesterday morning.

A man and a woman in their twenties were killed and postmortems are due to be carried out on their bodies today.

The victims have been named locally as Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer, according to media reports.

Conall McAleer and Shiva Devine. Pictures via Facebook

The two victims are said to have been from Fermanagh.

Ms Devine was the mother of a three-year-old boy.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster that the deaths were "the worst news any parent can get when their child or young adult goes out on a night out."

Mr McAleer's former GAA club, Ederney, paid tribute to their former player on social media last night.

"The club are very saddened to hear of the death of Conall McAleer, a former youth player with our club," they wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We also wish all those injured in the accident a speedy and full recovery."

A woman in her twenties has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin - while two men - also in their twenties - are being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating the crash has been released without charge - and a file being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on the collision has been asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

