Victim rate rises, reporting rate falls, public survey shows

Crime victimisation rates have increased but reporting rates have fallen in the last year, a public survey shows.

There has been a significant rise in the number people who believe crime in their local area is a serious problem.

Despite four years of Garda recruitment, more people believe there are not enough gardaí in their locality.

Three out of 10 surveyed said community relations with the police are “poor”.

And the percentage of people who feel the force is well managed has continued to fall, with only a third of people now believing it to be the case.

The Garda Attitude Survey for Q2 2018 shows public trust in the organisation continues to be very high (88%) and that similar numbers (85%) consider the organisation to be friendly or helpful.

Comparing Q2 2017 to Q2 2018, the survey shows:

Victimisation rate (those who were victims of crime) rose significantly from 5.7% to 7.9%

Victim reporting rates fell slightly from 87% to 85%

Satisfaction rates among victims who reported to gardaí fell from 61% to 59%

Those who felt they were given the right amount of information by gardaí fell from 56% to 54%

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “It is clear from the survey that we must continue to focus on reducing the number of victims of crime and providing crime victims with the right information and supports.

While perceptions of national crime being a serious or very serious problem remained unchanged (85%), there was a significant rise in those who thought local crime was a serious or very serious problem, up from 18% to 22%.

There were reductions in the number of people who said fear of crime had no impact on their quality of life (down from 73% to 66%) and those who said they had no fear about crime in general (down 41% to 36%).

There was an increase (from 36% to 39%) in those who said they are aware of Garda patrols in their area, though it still meant six out of 10 people are not aware.

Some 62% say the Garda presence locally is not enough, compared to 55% in Q1 2017.

Seven out of 10 people surveyed (including don’t knows) expressed satisfaction with the Garda service locally — the same as a year ago.

In a new set of questions, 31% said that community relations with the police are “poor”, while 36% said the police are not dealing with the things that matter to people in the community.

Trust remains very high at 88%, consistent over the period, and 85% said gardaí are friendly or helpful.

There was a slight increase (58% to 60%) in those who think the organisation is modern or progressive, but a slight drop (55% to 53%) in those who think it is effective in tackling crime.

There was a further drop (37% to 33%) in those who think the organisation is well managed and a slight increase (33% to 35%) in people who think it supplies a world-class service.

Mr Twomey welcomed the increased satisfaction of people with their local Garda service.