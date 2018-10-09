Victim punched in random Cork city centre attack

By Liam Heylin

A young man at a bus stop in Cork city centre was punched a number of times in the head in a random unprovoked attack.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined at Cork District Court yesterday the background to the case against Alan Hickey of 60 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork.

Hickey, 34, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a man at the bus stop across from the Savoy nightclub at 2.30am on July 5, 2013.

He ran from the scene when gardaí approached but was arrested a short distance away.

That was after the injured party had been punched a few times in the head.

When gardaí caught up with Hickey he told them to “fuck off and go fuck yourself.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant mistakenly thought the injured party said something as he (Hickey) passed. He then assaulted the man.

“He admitted attacking him without provocation,” Mr Buttimer said.

The defence solicitor emphasised the fact that the incident dated back to 2013 and that the accused had not been in any trouble for four years.

“He expressed his remorse. He admitted he made an error. He is avoiding drinking and trouble,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison for the assault. He was fined €300 for being drunk and a danger and got a two-month suspended sentence for being threatening and abusive to gardaí.