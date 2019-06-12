News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Victim of fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street named

Peter Donnelly. Photo via Facebook.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 07:19 AM

The victim of yesterday's fatal stabbing on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre has been named as Peter Donnelly.

The 39-year old from Kilkenny was stabbed at around 1.40am in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack and remains in custody this morning.

The scene yesterday on O'Connell Street, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

A garda who was on beat duty in the city centre observed the two men together and asked that they be monitored on CCTV in the area.

The men became embroiled in an altercation and an officer immediately responded.

On arrival, the victim had been stabbed and the garda and members of the public gave him first aid.

A description of the other man had been distributed and he was arrested by another garda who was on duty in the Marlborough Street area.

Superintendent Paul Costello, Store Street Garda Station, yesterday asked for the public's assistance with their ongoing investigation.

He appealed for people to come forward who were in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am on Tuesday morning.

The Garda Technical Bureau at the scene on O'Connell Street yesterday morning. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Members of the public who may have taken mobile phone footage or have dashcam footage of the incident or in those streets at that time are asked to contact An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with information should contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

