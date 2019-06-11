Victim of fatal O'Connell St attack was 39-year-old from Kilkenny

Latest: Gardaí say they have identified the victim of this morning's fatal stabbing in the capital.

A 39-year-old from Kilkenny was stabbed on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre shortly before 2am this morning.

A garda who was on beat duty in the city centre observed two men together and asked that they be monitored on CCTV in the area.

The men became embroiled in an altercation and an officer immediately responded.

On arrival, the victim had been stabbed and the garda and members of the public gave him first aid.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

A large section of O'Connell Street and part of adjoining Cathal Brugha Street were sealed for forensic examination, shutting shops and closing the roads to traffic until mid-afternoon.

A 28-year-old man was arrested nearby and remains in Garda custody.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

Update 1pm: Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed O'Connell Street in Dublin.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested in connection with the attack which occurred at around 1.40am this morning.

A garda who was on beat duty in the city centre observed the two men together and asked that they be monitored on CCTV in the area.

Tourists watch gardai searching Findlater Place near O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA.

The men became embroiled in an altercation and an officer immediately responded.

On arrival, the victim had been stabbed and the garda and members of the public gave him first aid.

A description of the other man had been distributed and he was arrested by another garda who was on duty in the Marlborough Street area.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with stab wounds but was pronounced dead shortly after.

He was removed to Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem is expected to take place later today by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardai searching Findlater Place near O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Superintendent Paul Costello, Store Street Garda Station, has asked for the public's assistance with their ongoing investigation.

He is appealing for people to come forward who were in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am this morning.

Members of the public who may have taken mobile phone footage or have dashcam footage of the incident or in those streets at that time are asked to contact An Garda Síochána.

"An Garda Síochána are aware that this incident has caused significant disruption within Dublin City Centre this morning, and are working to minimize this disruption as quickly as possible, however An Garda Síochána is conscious that a full and thorough investigation into this Fatal incident must be carried out," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

O'Connell Street remains closed both ways while bus routes that serve O'Connell Street are being diverted via Gardiner Street.

Luas Green Line services are not running between the St Stephen's Green and Dominick stops. Customers have been told that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routes serving this line.

The Red Line is operating as normal.

The Garda Technical Bureau at the scene on O'Connell Street this morning. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A large section of O’Connell Street is closed this morning after a man was stabbed overnight. Bus and luas services impacted. pic.twitter.com/aHDvQmLWUR — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) June 11, 2019

