Victim of decapitation murder ‘was not a violent man’

Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne
Sean O’Riordan and Eoin English
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The victim of a gruesome murder was not a violent man and garda sources say they do not know what he could have done, if anything, to have warranted being killed in such a brutal fashion.

The body of Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne, 64, was found naked, decapitated, and with both arms cut off in the grounds of a derelict house close to Cork city centre last Saturday afternoon.

According to garda sources, Mr Dunne, who was originally from the northside of the city, was not a violent man and had been well-liked by those who shared sheltered accommodation with him at Clanmornin House, which is run by Cork Simon.

A person looking for their cat discovered Mr Dunne’s torso under a bush at Castlegreina House, a derelict two-storey property on the Boreenamanna Road, which is close to the Cork Simon facility and the junction of the South Link Road.

Gardaí later discovered Mr Dunne’s head and arms a short distance away.

Gardaí have not revealed the results of an autopsy carried out at Cork University Hospital.

However, it is understood that Mr Dunne had not been dead long when his torso was discovered.

While the Boreenamanna Road is described by locals as being normally a peaceful area, in recent times Castlegreina House and its grounds had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, especially drinking parties.

Mr Dunne’s family issued a statement yesterday, saying his death had left them numb and in shock.

Forensics experts at the scene. Picture: Dan Linehan
“Frankie, you’re at peace now — may God give you the best bed in heaven — you were one of a kind — a character — one of the funniest people to know,” they said.

“We are numb and in shock and tried so hard to help and even up to last week but sadly you preferred the streets.”

The family said Mr Dunne was sadly missed by his sisters, brother, children, and friends, and while what happened to him is shocking, they will remember him in happy times.

They requested “peace and privacy to let them take it all in”.

Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare
Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing searches and house-to-house inquiries as part of the murder investigation. Gardaí said locum state pathologist Heidi Okkers had provided them with the preliminary results of the autopsy but they would not be making details in it public “for operational reasons”.

They are appealing to motorists and pedestrians who may have been in the Boreenmanna Road area since Christmas Day to come forward, especially if they possess dash-cam footage.

A Cork Simon spokesman said their thoughts and condolences are with Mr Dunne’s family, and friends, and the people, staff, and volunteers he shared Clanmornin House with.

The gruesome manner of his death has shocked Cork Simon staff, volunteers, and the other clients cared for at the high-support unit.

