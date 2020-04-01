Vicky Phelan urges people to stay at home as cancer survivors remind the public: 'My life matters'

Cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan is leading a campaign to press home the message that for people like her, coronavirus is a matter of life or death.

She is one of several cancer patients featured in a video, ‘My Life Matters’, urging people to follow guidelines on staying home to control the spread of Covid-19.

Ms Phelan, who is living with stage-4 cancer and self-isolating, due to the threat of the virus, says doctors will be put in a position of having to decide who will live and who will die.

If she is one of two similarly aged patients with the virus, she hopes the doctor will save the patient with the least complications and who has the better chance of survival.

“That’s something I have had to get my head around, quite a long time ago. I don’t think it’s fair that our doctors would be put in that position,” she says.

“That’s exactly why I’ve been isolating myself since such an early stage, because I don’t want to put doctors in that position.”

Ms Phelan has lived for several years with cancer and knows all about having to self-isolate when her immune system is down.

“The coronavirus has forced me to self-isolate again, but what I’m asking is for everybody to do their bit and protect people like me, because my life matters,” she said on RTÉ radio.

Pádraig Beasley, from Kerry, who is just nine-years-old and has endured chemotherapy twice for a rare cancer, is also featured on the video.

“I am currently receiving treatment for neuroblastoma, and my life matters,” he says.

To help protect me from coronavirus, please stay inside and keep washing your hands to help stop the spread. Thank you.

Chief executive of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, says people with cancer have been through so much already and getting the virus could pose a very serious risk to their lives.

She hopes people will be encouraged to avoid going out after seeing the faces and the names of the people they are saving by staying at home.

The society wants people to share the video on social media, using the #MyLifeMatters hashtag to raise awareness of groups that need protecting.

Ms Power has been assured by Health Minister, Simon Harris, that while non-urgent cancer care is being postponed, arrangements have been put in place to ensure critical care continues to be provided.

The charity is also continuing to provide its free night-nursing home service to people who are terminally ill, but it is challenging.

Because of social distancing, patients cannot spend as much time with their broader family and friends in their final days.

Ms Power says the society is focusing on doing everything it can to support cancer patients and survivors, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our priority is to support those who are immuno-suppressed, due to active cancer treatment, and are consequently at heightened risk from the virus.”