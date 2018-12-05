Vicky Phelan reveals she is working on a memoir due out next year

Vicky Phelan has announced that she is working on a memoir.

The cervical cancer campaigner revealed the news on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 saying the book would be released next year.

Ms Phelan said that she has known that the book would be happening for a while and that it will be published by Hachette.

"I'd been approached by a few people about doing this and I kind of thought initially 'oh no'.

"My first reaction was like Jesus I'm not dying yet.

"Then I kind of thought about it and thought, do you know what, it would be a nice thing to have for my kids if it does happen. That there'll be stories about their mother that they might not necessarily hear or they might not necessarily be told.

"Actually what I've discovered in the process is there are stories about me that I didn't know, that mother told the writer.

"Because I'm not writing it myself, Jesus I don't have the time. It's a ghostwriter.

She added: "I wanted to get my story out. People know all about me and cervical cancer and what I've done.

"But people often ask me...the question I get asked most often is 'how do I do what I'm doing?'

"As you [Ray D'Arcy] know, there have been other things that have happened in my life and all of these things shape you.

But also, I want people to read it and...I don't want people to think I'm this superwoman. I'm not.



I've struggled. I've struggled with depression. I've struggled with being a mother. I've struggled financially like half the country, to be honest. My husband lost his job back in 2011 and we were paying a big mortgage that we couldn't afford.



It's to kind of...so people can see I've gone down the other road as well. I'm not always the one who makes the right decisions. Everybody makes bad decisions and you bounce back or you don't.

Earlier today, Ms Phelan joined Labour's Health Spokesperson Alan Kelly at Leinster House - with fellow patients Aine Morgan from Galway and Tracey Brennan from Roscommon - calling for equal access to life-changing drug treatment immediately to extend patients' lives.

Ms Phelan and over 200 other women have been granted access to the Pembro drug after being caught up in the cervical cancer misdiagnosis scandal.

However, other women to whom Pembro has not been made freely available are now appealing to the government to open up access to it.

Ms Phelan helped expose the cervical cancer controversy earlier this year.

She settled a High Court action last April for €2.5m after being incorrectly told in 2011 that her smear test had given a negative result for cancer.

She was also included in the BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the globe for 2018.