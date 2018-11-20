Vicky Phelan named one of world’s top 100 women by BBC

Cervical cancer campaigner, Vicky Phelan, has been included in an international list of women of the year chosen in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society.

The women come from all over the world and work in many varied fields, both voluntarily and professionally, but all have made a profound difference to others through their endeavours.

The BBC, which has compiled the list, described them as “leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes” and said all are inspiring and influential.

Ms Phelan, 44, who has terminal cancer, was chosen for exposing the CervicalCheck screening scandal after discovering that she had been given incorrect smear results. She refused to be silenced by an attempted gagging order after she took her case to court and her actions led to the revelations that hundreds of other women had similarly been denied the truth.

She continues to campaign on the issue and in recent weeks set up the patients’ support group, 221+, with fellow campaigners Stephen Teap and Lorraine Walsh.

The list, compiled annually, runs to 100 women ranging in age from just 15 to 94, from 60 countries. Ms Phelan is the only representative from Ireland.

In-depth interviews with the women will be broadcast on BBC World News television, with a selection also airing on BBC World Service radio as part of the broadcaster’s 100 Women season.

The idea began in 2013 after a fatal rape in India that captured global headlines, not only because of the suffering of the victim but what it revealed about the place of women in Indian society. It was designed to address the under-representation of women in the media while raising pressing issues at the heart of their work.

This year’s list includes high-ranking public officials, such as United Nations deputy general secretary Amina Mohammed from Nigeria, and ordinary citizens such as Sima Sarkar, a 44-year-old mother from Bangladesh whose image went around the world as she carried her 18-year-old disabled son on her back to his exams, kickstarting a discussion about the lack of support for people with disabilities in her country.

Among the younger women is 19-year-old refugee and student, Nujeen Mustafa, who had to travel thousands of miles in her wheelchair after fleeing Syria and now campaigns for refugees with disabilities in her adopted home in Germany.

The most senior is 94-year-old Helen Taylor Thompson who was a coder during the Second World War and went on to set up Europe’s first Aids hospice.

Inclusion in the list is the latest in a series of public gestures recognising Ms Phelan’s courage. Last week-end the mother of two, who lives in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, returned to her native Limerick to switch on the city’s Christmas lights in front of a crowd of 20,000 people.

During the summer she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick and earlier this month she was conferred with an honorary fellowship from Waterford Institute of Technology where she works as head of the Literacy Development Centre.