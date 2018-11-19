Home»ireland

Vicky Phelan named in BBC list of 100 'inspiring and influential women'

Monday, November 19, 2018 - 03:51 PM

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has been included in the BBC's list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the globe for 2018.

Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 having previously been given a false negative from a smear test.

When she first spoke out after settling her High Court action she thought she was one of 14 women affected but it has since been found that hundreds more women have been affected.

The terminally ill mother-of-two has become a voice for women everywhere and said she wants women to continue attending their GPs for smear tests.

The BBC website's list which has women from more than 60 countries, includes "leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes".

BBC 100 Women explores "a variety of themes, including using anger to spark action and uncovering women from the shadows of history".

Their entry on Ms Phelan reads:

75) Vicky Phelan, 44 - Educational manager, Ireland.

Vicky exposed the CervicalCheck Screening scandal in Ireland, after discovering she and hundreds of other women were not told they had been given incorrect smear test results.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Vicky Phelancervical cancercancer

