Vicky Phelan: 'I'm definitely a lot more cagey about meeting up with people'

By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 09:40 AM

Cervical cancer patient advocate Vicky Phelan has called on the public to think of others and not just themselves when it comes to taking precautions over the coronavirus.

Ms Phelan told Newstalk Breakfast that she is taking a number of precautions to avoid infection.

“I've been fine over the last few days, but when the cases started to go up last weekend I just made the decision, along with my oncologist, to try and keep away from big gatherings.

“I think the sensible thing for me is to try to avoid areas where there's going to be a huge group of people coming from different areas.

That's what we all need to start doing, to be honest. For other people, even if you're not sick yourself. We have to think of others here.

Ms Phelan said she is definitely restricting her movements more than normal, but isn't staying completely house-bound.

“I'm still getting out and about, out in the open air - going for walks and things like that. But I'm definitely a lot more cagey about meeting up with people, put it that way.

I'm nearly asking people where they have been flying for the last two weeks, it's terrible, but I think we're going to become more like that, unfortunately.

