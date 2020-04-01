Vicky Phelan: Doctors are going to be faced with harsh decisions during Covid-19 crisis

Cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has said that doctors are going to be faced with harsh decisions during the Covid-19 crisis and that if a doctor had to make a decision between herself and another person with a better chance of survival, she hoped that they would save the person with the least complications.

“I've kind of made my peace with that and I would hope that if a doctor had to make that decision and was presented with two patients - me and another person who was in around the same age and who had a better chance of survival - I know this sounds very harsh, I've had to get my head around that - I would hope that the doctor would make the decision to save the person who would have least complications and better chance of survival,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“That's something I've had to get my head around quite a long time ago. I don't think it's fair that our doctors would be put in that position, I'll be having that conversation myself, maybe to make it easier on somebody if it got to that point.

That's exactly why I've been isolating myself since such an early stage because I don't want to put the doctors in that position.

Ms Phelan said that her life has changed drastically since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“I have been self-isolating for some time, from a very early stage I made a decision around 4th of March, when we had two cases at that stage, I decided to stop all social interactions.

“I had a busy few weeks coming up with International Women's Day, it would have meant attending functions with more than 100 people.

"My oncologist contacted me because he's on Twitter as well, Prof John Crown. He noticed I had a lot coming up and he recommended that I pull out at that stage even when we had small numbers because he could see that this was going to escalate.

“For me some of my friends thought I was crazy, that I was starting at such an early stage, but I'm glad now that I did for myself and other people.

"Yes, I'm trying to keep myself alive here. I want to make sure I don't infect other people either. I'm very glad I took that decision fairly early on.”

Meanwhile, cancer patients are urging people to follow the guidelines on staying at home to control the spread of coronavirus.

Cancer patients and survivors from around Ireland are asking you to keep them safe. Getting coronavirus could pose a very serious risk to their lives. These are the faces and names of the people you're saving by staying home. Their lives matter. #MyLifeMatters #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/S5PTiVHpvA — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) April 1, 2020

The Irish Cancer Society has launched a new awareness campaign titled 'My Life Matters'.

It is encouraging people to listen to the advice, and follow social distancing.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE Tony Holohan hits out at ‘hurtful’ fake news about nurse deaths