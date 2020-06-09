News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vicky Phelan: Delay in resuming cancer screening services will cost lives

Vicky Phelan: Delay in resuming cancer screening services will cost lives
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 11:02 AM

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has called for Ireland’s screening services to resume, saying any delay will cost lives.

All screening services were cancelled in March when the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Ms Phelan, from Co Limerick, settled a High Court action for 2.5 million euro after being incorrectly told in 2011 that her smear test had given a negative result for cancer.

The CervicalCheck scandal in 2018 saw around 221 women with cervical cancer not informed that smear test results showing them to be clear were inaccurate, and revised test results were then kept from them.

Ms Phelan told Ireland AM that screening services need to resume as a matter of urgency.

“It will cost lives because by the time people who have symptoms go to their GP and present with symptoms then screening doesn’t work because they already have abnormalities and more than likely, are at the early stages of cancer,” she said.

“If I look at my own case as an example, I went into my own GP with symptoms back in 2014, and I was diagnosed at that point but we know that, I had a screen smear test in 2011, which was three years previously, which was misread.

“If it had been read correctly I actually had cancer at that point but I had no symptoms and this is why I’m always harping on about screening saving lives, because you know if my smear wasn’t picked up in 2011, having had no symptoms I would have been treated at a much earlier stage.”

Ms Phelan said although in most cases healthy people are being screened, it needs to be done as many people do not show symptoms of cervical cancer.

She said: “The problem with cervical cancer is that it’s incurable. It takes the lives of a very young population of women, generally with young children, or who haven’t even had the chance to have children.

“That’s why I am constantly harping on about this because you know screening does save lives and the treatments and the outcomes for patients is much better. The earlier you get this disease, the better.

“There is no doubt that we will have people who are going to have a delayed cancer diagnosis which is going to cost us at the health service more and it is going to have poor outcomes for patients.”

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the Government is working on how it can resume screening services safely but has not given a date.

READ MORE

Guidelines for reopening hospitality sector published amid call to reduce 2m social distancing rule

More on this topic

CervicalCheck campaigner pulls story from smear test reportCervicalCheck campaigner pulls story from smear test report

Cervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 - expertCervical cancer should be eliminated in Ireland by 2050 - expert

Further delays in Cervical Check serviceFurther delays in Cervical Check service

'No limit' on the amount of compensation for those impacted by cervical cancer screening errors'No limit' on the amount of compensation for those impacted by cervical cancer screening errors


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Cervical cancerScreeningVicky PhelanTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Operation Faoiseamh sees 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse Operation Faoiseamh sees 107 prosecutions in relation to domestic abuse

Man, 30s, charged in relation to Dublin assault Man, 30s, charged in relation to Dublin assault

Rise in number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households Rise in number of Covid-19 clusters emerging in private households

Rise in house prices and average rents in MayRise in house prices and average rents in May


Lifestyle

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

Classic champions league, and two international TV dramas feature among today's bestTuesday TV highlights: Nail-biting drama, and Roy Keane at his brilliant best among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »