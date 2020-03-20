News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Vicky Phelan calls on country to get behind the HSE

Caroline Delaney and Neil Michael
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 06:15 AM

She has been “let down by our Government and by our health service” but cervical cancer patient advocate Vicky Phelan says she is now asking people to “trust the people who are leading our country” as we “need to show solidarity at this time, and work together”.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and was given the all-clear after aggressive treatment. However, in 2017, during a routine checkup, she was told by her gynaecologist that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative. Weeks later, a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. This time the diagnosis was terminal.

“I am no stranger to impossible challenges,” she says.

“I have had to face many of them in my life: A life-threatening car accident in early adulthood, multiple battles with depression, a cancer diagnosis which is now terminal, my daughter Amelia’s diagnosis with a rare congenital disorder and the worst thing, of everything, Amelia’s accident at the age of seven in which she suffered severe burns.”

She admits that she was “not happy with this Government’s performance in key areas such as health, housing, and homelessness and their prioritisation of the economy over people”. She understands that there are “many people who do not trust our Government and who feel let down and may even be afraid”.

However, she says that “now is not the time to jump ship” and urges people to do their bit to support the Government, the HSE, and the Department of Health in trying to contain coronavirus.

Meanwhile, she welcomed yesterday’s Supreme Court decision to uphold a High Court ruling that cervical smear screeners should have no doubts about samples before giving them the all-clear.

The HSE and two laboratories involved with the CervicalCheck screening programme had appealed against the €2.1m award to Ruth Morrissey who sued after her cervical smear tests were misread.

In that initial case, it was ruled that screeners should have “absolute confidence” in their readings.

Ms Phelan said: “As a woman who has cervical cancer and who is going to die, are we not entitled to have absolute confidence in slides and what the screeners are looking for?

“Surely we want to have the best possible approach to screening for women.”

Asked on RTÉ’s DriveTime what she thought this meant for screening in Ireland now, she said: “The HSE has been found to have a primary liability for the screening programme.

“They can no longer shift the responsibility to the labs. It is not the labs that run the program here in Ireland, it is the HSE.

“I think that is an important step for women who want to take action further down the line and for the establishment of a tribunal.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

'On Call For Ireland' sees 40k applications amid coronavirus outbreak'On Call For Ireland' sees 40k applications amid coronavirus outbreak

Society assures asthma sufferers 'there is no need to order extra medicines' during pandemicSociety assures asthma sufferers 'there is no need to order extra medicines' during pandemic

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost deliver Shaun Of The Dead-style coronavirus messageSimon Pegg and Nick Frost deliver Shaun Of The Dead-style coronavirus message

More than 300 trainees to graduate early to boost Garda numbersMore than 300 trainees to graduate early to boost Garda numbers


TOPIC: Coronavirus