Vicky Phelan calls for support for Kelly's Labour leadership bid

Vicky Phelan:"“Alan stepped up to the plate for the CervicalCheck support group, women and all their families at a time when very few politicians did"
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 04:10 PM

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan is calling on Labour Party supporters to back Alan Kelly in his bid to be the new leader.

Ms Phelan, who was given a terminal cancer diagnosis, has posted a video online setting out that although she is not a member of any political party, she is backing Mr Kelly given his strong support for her and other women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

The ballot for the position — being contested by Mr Kelly and Dublin Bay North TD, Aodhán Ó Riordáin — is about to close.

The winner will be announced next week.

In her video address, Ms Phelan said that Mr Kelly stood up for her in a way few other politicians did.

“I’m not a member of the Labour Party or any other party for that matter. But I do recognise a leader when I see one. Alan Kelly is that leader.”

“Alan stepped up to the plate for the CervicalCheck support group, women and all their families at a time when very few politicians did.

“And he has consistently stayed that course, and that has been for over two years, which is a long time in politics.”

“But for me, the standout moment for Alan was in his securing of the drug ‘Pembro’ that I’m on now that has saved my life, and which would save more women’s lives.

Alan Kelly, left, has been competing with Dublin Bay North TD, Aodhán Ó Riordáin for the Labour leadership
Alan Kelly, left, has been competing with Dublin Bay North TD, Aodhán Ó Riordáin for the Labour leadership

"Alan was a standout politician in getting that drug over the line and getting all the cross-party support for it. And for me, that is why Alan deserves the leadership of the Labour Party.

"So please, please give your vote to Alan Kelly for the leader of the Labour Party.”

The closing date for returning votes is 12pm on April 3.

Ms Phelan settled her High Court action for €2.5m in 2018 after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but did not learn of the review or audit until 2017.

