Home»Breaking News»ireland

Vicky Phelan and family to switch on Limerick Christmas lights

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 05:21 PM

By David Raleigh

Brave mum Vicky Phelan and her family are to switch on the Christmas Lights in Limerick at a special event this month.

The 43-year old mother of two who exposed the Cervical Check scandal, after being given a terminal cancer diagnosis, said she and her family were “honoured” the Council invited them to be special guests at the ‘Light Up Limerick’ event, on November 18th.

Ms Phelan who continues to defy the odds despite her terminal diagnosis, continues to campaign for hundreds more women impacted by the health scandal.

Some of the women who were also given terminal cancer diagnosis have died.

Ms Phelan, along with husband Jim, as well as their children Amelia (12), and Darragh (7), will be joined on the night by Disney characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, from Frozen, to officially transform the city into a magical wonderland.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event which will take place on O’Connell Street from 4.30pm.

Ms Phelan said: “I am honoured that my family has been asked to turn on the Christmas lights in Limerick this year. It means an awful lot to me to be asked.”

“My children absolutely love everything to do with Christmas, so to be chosen to get Christmas started for such a special event will really get them in the Christmas spirit very early,” she added.

READ MORE: Broadcaster Pat Kenny objects to 'ill-thought' housing development next to his Dalkey home

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr James Collins, said he wanted to remind everyone that “Christmas is a time for families”.

“I’m hoping that hundreds of families will come out and celebrate the turning on of Limerick city’s Christmas lights”.

“It is always a fantastic occasion and shows Limerick at its very best,” he added.

The Council announced the award winning Toots Christmas Train will travel around the city for the festive season stopping off at festive events, traditional food and craft markets, and exciting entertainment, from November 30 to December 23.


KEYWORDS

Christmas lightsVicky PhelanLimerick

Related Articles

Varadkar defends Harris after ex-HSE boss hits out at Health Minister

Harris: Accusations levelled during PAC hearings into the CervicalCheck scandal 'crossed the line'

Simon Harris rebuffs Tony O'Brien's 'frightened little boy' criticism

CervicalCheck scandal victim attacks ex-HSE boss over media comments

More in this Section

Varadkar must stand firm over border backstop, says Sinn Féin leader

Interests of Irish citizens in the North a priority: Varadkar responds to open letter

Taoiseach says housing crisis can be solved using unemployment blueprint

Garda told investigators 'somebody else' must have downloaded child sex images onto his laptop


Breaking Stories

Watch: Supervet to the rescue of stranded swan in Dublin

Ask a counsellor: How can I improve my post-divorce relationship with my kids?

As the Spice Girls announce a reunion tour, we look back at their style evolution

6 reasons why kimchi is such a beloved dish

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »