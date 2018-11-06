By David Raleigh

Brave mum Vicky Phelan and her family are to switch on the Christmas Lights in Limerick at a special event this month.

The 43-year old mother of two who exposed the Cervical Check scandal, after being given a terminal cancer diagnosis, said she and her family were “honoured” the Council invited them to be special guests at the ‘Light Up Limerick’ event, on November 18th.

Ms Phelan who continues to defy the odds despite her terminal diagnosis, continues to campaign for hundreds more women impacted by the health scandal.

Some of the women who were also given terminal cancer diagnosis have died.

Ms Phelan, along with husband Jim, as well as their children Amelia (12), and Darragh (7), will be joined on the night by Disney characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, from Frozen, to officially transform the city into a magical wonderland.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event which will take place on O’Connell Street from 4.30pm.

My children are so excited about being asked to turn on the Christmas lights for the #LightupLimerick event this year. Thank you for asking us x https://t.co/Og1WPnUcfo— Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) November 6, 2018

Ms Phelan said: “I am honoured that my family has been asked to turn on the Christmas lights in Limerick this year. It means an awful lot to me to be asked.”

“My children absolutely love everything to do with Christmas, so to be chosen to get Christmas started for such a special event will really get them in the Christmas spirit very early,” she added.

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr James Collins, said he wanted to remind everyone that “Christmas is a time for families”.

“I’m hoping that hundreds of families will come out and celebrate the turning on of Limerick city’s Christmas lights”.

“It is always a fantastic occasion and shows Limerick at its very best,” he added.

The Council announced the award winning Toots Christmas Train will travel around the city for the festive season stopping off at festive events, traditional food and craft markets, and exciting entertainment, from November 30 to December 23.