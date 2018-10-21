Vicky Phelan among winners at the Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards

Vicky Phelan is among the winners of The Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards 2018 announced last night at a glittering ceremony.

Other winners at the awards were the repeal campaigners, Derry Girls Writer, Lisa McGee, and the Irish Women’s Hockey Team.

The 18th annual Irish Tatler Women of the Year Awards were hosted by leading businesswoman Norah Casey at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

The campaigners behind the successful Repeal campaign were honoured with the overall Woman of the Year 2018 Award, while Monica McWilliams was inducted into The Irish Tatler Hall of Fame.

Vicky Phelan received the Special Recognition award for her efforts in helping those affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Special Recognition award winner Vicky Phelan presented by Norah Casey and Shauna O'Halloran, Editor of Irish Tatler at the Irish Tatler Woman Of The Year Awards 2018. Photo Kieran Harnett

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee takes the award for Film & Drama, while the Sports award goes to the Irish Women’s Hockey Team for their incredible achievements at the World Cup.

The gala awards ceremony also raised awareness for domestic violence, a cause that is close to Norah Casey’s heart and proceeds on the night will go to Women’s Aid.

The remarkable awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in Business, Entrepreneurship, Music, Literature, Fashion, Film, Drama, Sport, Entertainment, Public Life and celebrate Ireland’s most influential and successful women.

Ms Casey said: “2018 has been a particularly poignant year for women all over the world, but tonight’s awards are a celebration of remarkable Irish women and their persistence in history-breaking, mettle-testing and heart-shattering moments.

"Across their many fields, they have nothing short but moving, empowering and galvanizing.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People’s Act which gave women over 30 the right to vote in the UK and Ireland, and in the spirit of their Suffragette predecessors, tonight is about paying tribute and raising our glasses to the winners, all of whom spoke up, stood up for rights, represented us and made huge strides in many walks of life.”