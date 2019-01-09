NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Viagra tablets among items seized during organised crime raids in Monaghan

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 11:34 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí investigating organised crime in the border region have raided a number of premises this morning.

Officers attached to the Criminal Assets Bureau aided by armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) searched six houses and two business premises in Co. Monaghan.

A file photo of Viagra tablets.

They seized around €10,000 in cash, in Sterling and Euro, a number of documents, electronic devices including mobile phones, and Viagra tablets.

They also found evidence of illicit tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

No arrests were made and investigations are continuing,


