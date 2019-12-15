News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Viable explosive found in NI garden

By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 12:55 PM

A viable explosive device has been found in the North.

The suspicious object was discovered in the back garden of a house in the Mayfield Village area of Newtonabbey at about 9.15pm on Saturday, police said.

British Army technical experts attended the scene and declared the object a viable device.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes and returned when the security alert ended.

The device has been taken away for further forensic examination.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “I want to thank the public for their patience as we conducted our inquiries and worked to make the scene safe. I appreciate the disruption this has caused, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Mayfield Village area last night, or anyone who has information that could assist us with our inquiries, to contact detectives at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1869 14/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


