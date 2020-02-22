News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Viable device found following Co Antrim security alert

Feldon Gardens in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, has been cordoned off as part of a security alert following reports of a suspicious object in the area.
By Press Association
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 08:38 PM

The explosion of a viable device left in a residential area of Co Antrim could have been “devastating”, police have said.

A security alert was sparked on Saturday afternoon following a report of a suspicious object in Felden Place, Newtownabbey.

The area was sealed off as police and army bomb experts launched an investigation.

Residents were evacuated from the street, which is close to the Abbey Centre on the outskirts of Belfast.

The security alert ended on Saturday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said a viable device had been found.

“Police and ATO attended the scene, following the report of a suspicious object in the area,” he said.

“The object, which has been declared a viable device, was made safe and taken away for examination.

“Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes.”

He added: “We’re grateful to local people for their patience. Families had to leave their homes, having their afternoon disrupted, while we worked to make the area safe.

“Most importantly, it’s fortunate that no-one was physically injured. The consequences of the attack could have been devastating.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 869 of 22/02/20.”

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

