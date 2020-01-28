News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vhi to increase prices by 2% over 'significant increase in claims paid' in last year

Vhi to increase prices by 2% over 'significant increase in claims paid' in last year
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 12:38 PM

Health insurance provider Vhi has announced a 2% price increase across a range of plans from March.

The largest health insurance insurer in the State says increasing claims costs are the main drivers of the price hike.

Vhi director of marketing and business development, Declan Moran, said they tried to keep the price increase as low as possible without compromising on cover.

"Vhi exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our customers and where we can, we give back to our customers. However, in the last year, we have seen a significant increase in claims paid on behalf of our customers. In particular, there has been an increase in activity in private hospitals," said Mr Moran.

Primary care claims have also increased because our customers are now using their day-to-day benefits more often.

Mr Moran said the price increase would cover the costs of providing customers with quality healthcare, including new technologies, new drugs and new procedures this year and beyond.

"In 2020 we will continue to focus on driving innovation in the private health insurance market, on delivering healthcare solutions for the benefit of our customers, while also robustly managing costs and ensuring that our customers are treated in the most appropriate setting," he added.

READ MORE

Taoiseach accepts Catherine Noone's apology over 'autistic' comments

More on this topic

2,540 claims on uninsured drivers: Cover cheats’ bill €75m a year2,540 claims on uninsured drivers: Cover cheats’ bill €75m a year

30% of motor insurance claims involve hit-and-run drivers30% of motor insurance claims involve hit-and-run drivers

''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise

Central Bank report reveals loyal motorists pay hundreds more for same insurance coverCentral Bank report reveals loyal motorists pay hundreds more for same insurance cover


InsuranceVHITOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »