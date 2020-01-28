Vhi to increase prices by 2% over 'significant increase in claims paid' in last year

Health insurance provider Vhi has announced a 2% price increase across a range of plans from March.

The largest health insurance insurer in the State says increasing claims costs are the main drivers of the price hike.

Vhi director of marketing and business development, Declan Moran, said they tried to keep the price increase as low as possible without compromising on cover.

"Vhi exists solely to meet the healthcare needs of our customers and where we can, we give back to our customers. However, in the last year, we have seen a significant increase in claims paid on behalf of our customers. In particular, there has been an increase in activity in private hospitals," said Mr Moran.

Primary care claims have also increased because our customers are now using their day-to-day benefits more often.

Mr Moran said the price increase would cover the costs of providing customers with quality healthcare, including new technologies, new drugs and new procedures this year and beyond.

"In 2020 we will continue to focus on driving innovation in the private health insurance market, on delivering healthcare solutions for the benefit of our customers, while also robustly managing costs and ensuring that our customers are treated in the most appropriate setting," he added.