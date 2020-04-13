News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Vets advise Covid-19 positive people to isolate their pets

If you think your pet came into contact with a confirmed case, you are advised to wash the animal. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Vets have been given new guidance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including advising people who test positive for coronavirus to isolate their pets also.

There is a fear the disease may be transferred through the coat of the animal.

If you think your pet came into contact with a confirmed case, you are advised to wash the animal.

CEO of the Veterinary Council Niamh Muldoon said precautions need to be taken.

She said: "Common sense and practical hygiene guidelines should, of course, be used at all times.

"Usual hygienic protocols are put in place. So obviously you wash your hands after you interact with any animal,

"If and when you are picking up any faeces you would use a plastic bag or cover your hand,

"And again you would wash them[your hands] thoroughly afterwards."

