Veterans support body claims there are 65 homeless veterans 'but true figure could be considerably higher'

The Organisation for National Ex-Servicemen (ONE) says there are at least 65 homeless Defence Forces veterans in the country and is trying to provide them with a roof over their heads.

ONE chief executive Ollie O'Connor said the vast majority of them are in the greater Dublin area, but there are also at least eight in Cork City.

Mr O'Connor said the figure of 65 was the number they knew about "but the true figure could be considerably higher".

"There are a lot of things that contribute to them being homeless. These could range from breakups of relationships to addiction, but we're beginning to see PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) even more," Mr O'Connor said.

Also, he said the age profile of homeless veterans is dropping all the time, especially in Dublin.

"It's shocking to see even younger people coming to us, some are as young as 35," Mr O'Connor said.

ONE currently has three residential hostels. One is a 35-bed unit in Dublin, while the other two in Letterkenny, Co Donegal and Athlone, Co Westmeath, have seven beds each.

The organisation also has 11 veteran support 'drop-in centres' around the country and Mr O'Connor said they hope to increase this to 15 by the end of this year.

Plans are in place to provide residential accommodation at a new centre which ONE is hoping to open in Cobh, Co Cork.

ONE has acquired a lease on a building at 8 Harbour Row in Cobh from the OPW for a new centre.

Cobh was picked because it is close to the Naval Service headquarters on Haulbowline Island and there are many navy veterans living in the town who would be willing to help.

"We are planning to move into it in March. We have plans drawn up for its refurbishment and we would hope to have it up and running within six months," Mr O'Connor said.

He said ONE had set up a temporary veterans' support centre at Collins Barracks, Cork, and hoped to have a permanent residential centre opened close to the barracks sometime next year or by early 2022.

Mr O'Connor said the Dublin hostel receives financial backing from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.

The Department of Finance has given ONE €100,000 per year for the last two years and the government has also agreed to give it €50,000 per year over the next three years from dormant accounts.

However, Mr O'Connor said while very welcome it simply isn't enough to keep the supports they provide going.

"The public is the backbone of what we do. We rely on them for fundraising," he said.

In terms of the Cobh development, Mr O'Connor said ONE had about two-thirds of the funding needed in place.

"We will need to fundraise locally to get the remainder," he said.