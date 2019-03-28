NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Veterans for peace duo ordered to stay away from all airports after Shannon incident

By Tom Tuite
Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 04:10 PM

The High Court has set bail terms for two former US servicemen charged over an alleged security breach at Shannon Airport on St Patrick’s Day.

Ken Mayers (82), Monte Alto Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Tarak Kauff (77), of Arnold Drive, Woodstock, New York, had been refused bail at Ennis District Court on March 18 following Garda objections.

They were charged with causing €2,500 worth of criminal damage to the airport perimeter fence at Shannon Airport and trespassing into a taxi-way at Shannon Airport on March 17 last.

Their solicitor, Daragh Hassett, had submitted that his clients would return to Ireland for their cases.

Bail was refused by the district court judge and the pair, dressed in “Veterans for Peace” tops, were remanded in custody.

However, they brought a fresh application for bail before Mr Justice Robert Eagar at the High Court sitting in Cloverhill, Dublin, today.

Bail in each case was set at €2,000.

They were ordered to reside at an address to be approved by gardaí and to stay away from all airports. Their passports have already been surrendered.

The pair are due to face their next appearance at Ennis District Court at 10am on April 3.

