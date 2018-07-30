Veteran councillor warns of housing crisis depression

By Christy Parker

The country’s longest-serving county councillor has warned that families attending his weekly clinics are increasingly “in deep depression” and, in some cases, “almost suicidal” in their quests to be housed securely.

County Council’s Cllr Noel Collins called on Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to “crack the whip and bring about a more humane approach” to housing, than that proffered by HAP (housing assistance payment).

Cllr Noel Collins

He dismissed the HAP scheme as a “Mickey Mouse” initiative that removes tenants from the social housing list while leaving them vulnerable to eviction at the behest of landlords who may wish to re-let at a higher rent.

The Midleton-based Independent referred to a letter from a young mother who describes being “scarred” by evictions but reluctant to register for homeless HAP.

Her family was twice evicted in the past three years when private landlords choose alternative arrangements for properties.

The family is now in their sixth emergency accommodation unit while her husband struggles with health concerns.

The writer says the council is “intensively pushing” them to avail of the support scheme, but she is resisting, arguing that “homeless families need safety and stability too, without the fear of another eviction that we know all too well”.

Describing Homeless HAP as “a contract between me and the landlord, not me and the council”, she believes it would leave the family “no more protected” than when renting previously and without guarantees when the lease expires.

The writer aspires towards being offered social housing but says she was not informed by the council that their housing needs would be deemed met and they would be removed from the housing list once receiving HAP.

Eoghan Murphy

She says she could still apply for social housing but believes that, in practice, being on HAP greatly diminishes her chances of success.

She quotes Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen who had noted, in 2017, “just three homeless families on HAP have been offered permanent social housing”.

The writer adds that acquiring information from the local authority is “so, so hard” and exasperates the sense of helplessness surrounding her position.

“We got a full page of words but zero information,” she states. “We don’t know the rules or where we are on the list.

“Can we expect to wait months or years?

“Why can’t they simply answer?”

Without such information as to where the family stands in terms of priority, she says she will remain opposed to commit to HAP.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to make decisions knowing facts,” she concludes.

Meanwhile, Mr Collins disclosed he receives “about 40 letters a week” pleading for housing assistance, with some people “so desperate they offer to accept camper vans”.