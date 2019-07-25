News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Veteran comic Sil Fox denies sexually assaulting woman in Dublin bar

Sil Fox pictured leaving Dublin District Court this morning. Picture: Collins Courts
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 01:30 PM

A veteran comedian has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at a bar in Dublin.

Entertainer Sylvester "Sil" Fox, aged 86, appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court today. A trial date was set.

Mr Fox had been charged with sexual assault of a woman during a social occasion at a bar and restaurant in the city-centre's south-side on December 17 last year.

Dressed in a blue suit, he stood at the side of the courtroom when his case was called.

Court Garda Sergeant Gail Smith tendered a certificate with evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She told the court that a summary of the prosecution case and CCTV evidence has been furnished to defence solicitor Michael French.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal. This means it was suitable that the case would be heard at district court level and not in the circuit court which, on conviction, has tougher sentencing powers.

The sergeant provided the judge with a document outlining the allegations but they were not read out publicly. After reading it, Judge Walsh said, "Very good, I accept jurisdiction".

Mr Fox, who grew up in the Liberties in Dublin but has an address at Wellington Lawn, Templeogue, Dublin 6, did not address the court.

There was no objection to bail.

Mr Fox was accompanied to court by supporters who sat in the public gallery.

His solicitor confirmed he had received disclosure of the prosecution case.

Mr French told the court his client was pleading not guilty to the charge and a hearing date "as early as possible" was sought.

Mr Fox was told he had to appear again at the district court for his non-jury trial on November 28 next.

Legal aid was granted after a statement of means was handed in to court.

The solicitor told the court, "Mr Fox is in receipt of the old age pension".

Judge Walsh refused the defence solicitor's request to impose reporting restrictions.

