'Very unlike him': Daughter appeals for information on missing father who needs daily medication

Picture: Facebook

Concern has been raised about the well being of a missing man who needs to take heart and liver medication daily.

Kelly Moriarty says it is completely out of character for her father Eddie Smyth from Knocknaheeny on the northside of Cork city to go missing.

Mr Smyth, (65) from Foyle Avenue in Knocknaheeny, has not been heard of since last Thursday. Kelly last spoke to her father that evening and he was due to go to Liverpool on the ferry the next day.





Kelly says her father, who is originally from Liverpool but moved here with his family in 1995, normally contacts her by phone.

"He is definitely not a texter. He is a caller. He has not contacted his family and his phone has been turned off.

"The ferry company said his booking had been cancelled. He is so friendly and outgoing. We thought there would be a simple explanation but with no contact we are becoming increasingly worried.

"He is on heart and liver medication and it is vital he takes these daily."

Kelly told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork's Red FM that her father may have left in his wine Peugeot 207 because it is no longer at his property.

"My main concern is that he is taking his medication. Without his liver medication he would go on a downward spiral fairly quickly. This is very unlike him.

"He is always in touch by phone calls. (Leading up to this) he was really good. He got a good report from his doctors that he was well. Nothing out of the ordinary. He was calling to us as usual. He was very happy with himself."

Kelly says her father is a very genuine and loving person. She insists he would not want to make the family worry.





"We just want to hear from him. By any chance if his phone is lost go to a police station or go anywhere that can help you."

Mr Smyth is 6ft tall, with grey hair, a moustache, blue eyes and a Liverpool accent. He has a slight build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelly on 087 6153158 or Gurranabrahar garda station on 0214 946200.

A missing persons report has been lodged with gardaí.