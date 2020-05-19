News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Very small weddings might be able to go ahead in July, health minister says

Very small weddings might be able to go ahead in July, health minister says
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 11:27 AM

Health minister Simon Harris has said “very small” weddings with close family and friends might be able to take place in July.

According to the Government road map out of lockdown, small weddings would be permitted by phase four, which is due to begin on July 20.

Mr Harris told Newstalk FM the Government will be working on more detailed guidance about weddings over the next few weeks.

Small is going to be small - 100 is not small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends

He said: “Over the next weeks what we have to do is provide more clarity in relation to this. At the moment, what we’re saying is we could arrive at a point at stage four in July – and even that date can’t be guaranteed – we will have to see how we get on in the next few weeks.

“In stage four of our plan we are saying you could have small social gatherings, ie a small wedding or baptism. Small is going to be small – 100 is not small, 80 or 90 is not small. We are talking about a very small gathering with very close family and friends.”

The Government’s road map says that “small social gatherings by family and close friends” such as small weddings and baptisms, limited to a certain number for a limited period while maintaining social distancing, would be permitted from July 20.

By phase five on August 10, large social gatherings such as larger weddings would be allowed on a restricted basis.

“I have to be honest – nobody can guarantee where we will be with this virus in July or August,” he added.

READ MORE

Ireland to continue in acute emergency maybe ‘for years’

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Man angry about coronavirus closure in US attacks couple with macheteMan angry about coronavirus closure in US attacks couple with machete

Belfast custody facility detains 50-plus alleged Covid-19 offenders during outbreakBelfast custody facility detains 50-plus alleged Covid-19 offenders during outbreak

UCC study shows pollution from cars ‘halved since start of the lockdown laws’UCC study shows pollution from cars ‘halved since start of the lockdown laws’

Queen Elizabeth discusses ‘state of the world’ with Canadian PMQueen Elizabeth discusses ‘state of the world’ with Canadian PM


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusRoad mapSimon HarrisWeddingsTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up