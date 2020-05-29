News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Very lucky little' girl rescued from Shannon says Irish coast guard

'Very lucky little' girl rescued from Shannon says Irish coast guard
The rescue took place yesterday evening after reports of a child drifting away on an inflatable toy reached a training mission off the coast of Kerry.
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 02:27 PM

An Irish coast guard helicopter pilot has described the five year old rescued from the Shannon estuary yesterday as “a very lucky little girl.”

Captain Sean Murphy explained to RTÉ radio’s News at One that coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 had been on a training mission off the Kerry coast when they got a call from Valentia coast guard radio telling them of a child in difficulty drifting out to sea on an inflatable toy.

The coast guard also alerted the Kilrush RNLI boat to respond to the call, he said.

“As we were pretty close, it took us 10 minutes to arrive at the scene which was at Ballpoint just around the corner from Ballybunion. We quickly located a little girl drifting out to sea into choppier waters, she was drifting off the shoreline, she seemed to be sitting on an inflatable toy, the lads described it as a blow up jet ski. She was wearing a swimming togs.

“We had to do a quick assessment of the situation and decided the best thing to do was to get our winchman down to her. As we were approaching to put the winchman down to her, she came off the actual toy, fell into the water.

“At that stage we were about 10-20 yards away, Jim O'Neill our winchman made an instant decision to come off the cable and swim to her, when he did he secured her, at that stage we waited the RNLI lifeboat coming from Kilrush, which was about 5-10 minutes away, to pick them up rather than the riskier recovery to the aircraft.

READ MORE

Greece to allow visitors from 29 countries next month - but Ireland isn't on the list

“We remained on scene until the lifeboat had them both safely on board, we landed on the shore, we waited for them to come to us and then we took the child and her mother to Kerry university hospital to be checked over, on landing in Kerry she was smiling and chatting and she was thanking Jim for saving her. All went well.

“I think the stars really aligned for her, she was a fortunate little girl - being there in 10 minutes was a pretty quick response.”

Capt Murphy said that while conditions were very good yesterday there was a fairly strong current pushing her offshore and out the estuary. “There was about 20-30 knots of wind as well, she was sitting up on this little inflatable toy, so she was moving quite quickly away from the shoreline.

“It wouldn't have taken her too long to get out to the mouth of the Shannon estuary. We were all very lucky on this one. We think it was as a result of the choppier waters that she was going into that caused her to come off of the actual toy itself. She was very, very lucky.”

Capt Murphy warned that sea temperatures at this time of year are still very cold and that winds can change quickly. He warned that inflatables are particularly difficult and can be “whipped off shore” very quickly. In this case it had been fortunate that the alarm was raised very quickly and Rescue 115 happened to be in the area.

READ MORE

Tribute paid to 'hardworking' man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accident

More on this topic

Diver dies following incident off Donegal coastDiver dies following incident off Donegal coast

Update: Man found in water off Donegal diesUpdate: Man found in water off Donegal dies

294 ferry passengers stranded in Baltic Sea294 ferry passengers stranded in Baltic Sea

Watch as Irish holidaymaker captures dramatic mid-Atlantic rescue of stricken sailorsWatch as Irish holidaymaker captures dramatic mid-Atlantic rescue of stricken sailors


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Sea rescue

More in this Section

'I don’t want to give my press officer a heart attack': Leo Varadkar defends two metre social distancing ahead of Bank Holiday'I don’t want to give my press officer a heart attack': Leo Varadkar defends two metre social distancing ahead of Bank Holiday

Concerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions easedConcerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Showband star Brendan Bowyer dies in Las VegasShowband star Brendan Bowyer dies in Las Vegas

Paschal Donohoe confirms public sector pay rise in OctoberPaschal Donohoe confirms public sector pay rise in October


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »