‘Very dissatisfied’ Varadkar hits out at €1.43bn hospital cost

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has launched a scathing attack on the officials leading the new national children’s hospital project, stating that he is deeply “dissatisfied” with its ballooning budget, and insisting it must be brought into line.

Mr Varadkar hit out at the ballooning €1.43bn cost of the repeatedly delayed project, announcing that the Government will launch an investigation early in the new year.

Speaking as a leaked internal Cabinet memo warned the costs could surge again to €1.73bn — potentially delaying cancer, emergency department, cardiac, and primary care services for up to five years — Mr Varadkar directly blamed the officials behind the project for not keeping a closer eye on the rising costs.

While saying he has an “understanding” of what has gone wrong, he said there is a “possibility that it may go higher”. However, he insisted any new spend must be “benchmarked” with similar hospitals worldwide.

“I have to choose my words carefully,” he said. “I am very dissatisfied with what has happened in the past year. The costs have gone up from €1bn only in the middle of 2017 to €1.4bn now and the possibility it may go higher.

“I have an understanding of why that is the case, some of it is Vat, some of it is construction inflation, some of it is because it is going to be specced in a different way from sprinklers to ceiling heights, so this is money that will need to be spent.

“But it should have been anticipated. The model set up to build this hospital was different. It is not being built by the HSE or the OPW. It is not being done in the normal way.

“It is being done by a dedicated build board set up by legislation with very good people and very good staff who have experience in building big projects. So it is very disappointing that this has happened.”

The Taoiseach said because of the runaway costs of the project and the danger that it will now force the delay or cancellation of other initiatives, “we are going to need to investigate this further in the new year”.

“We are also going to need to make sure we don’t have further cost escalations,” he said.

“The one thing I would be particularly worried about beyond the build cost is the operational cost of running the hospital.

“We need to make sure the operational costs of running the hospital is benchmarked with similar hospitals internationally.

“We may end up building one of the most expensive children’s hospitals in the world. I can live with that if it turns out to be one of the best. But I don’t want to have a children’s hospital which is one of the most expensive to run.”

The decision to blame officials behind the project instead of the Department of Health or Health Minister Simon Harris is likely to be heavily criticised by Opposition parties.

Last week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin lashed out at Mr Varadkar in the Dáil for failing to explain why the Oireachtas was told in September the cost would be under €1bn while the actual figure has already risen by over €430m in a matter of weeks.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying the rise is due to a €319m increase in construction costs, a €50m Vat rise, and other issues relating to “planning design teams, risk contingency, and ensuring the hospital was properly equipped”.

Mr Harris also confirmed last week that the Department of Health will commission an “independent” review of the costs, while the Oireachtas Health Committee is planning to grill National Paediatric Hospital Development Board officials on the spending levels in early January.

The national children’s hospital price tag has ballooned since it was first announced, with the original expected cost of the project being €404m in 2012, before rising to €485m in 2014, €650m in 2016, just under €1bn earlier this year, and the new €1.43bn today.