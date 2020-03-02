News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Very cold nights ahead': Temperatures to drop to -4C as Met Éireann warns of cold snap

'Very cold nights ahead': Temperatures to drop to -4C as Met Éireann warns of cold snap
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 09:53 AM

Met Éireann says wintry showers and thunderstorms are likely in parts this week, as adverse weather conditions continue.

The forecaster has warned of long spells of sleet and snow in northern parts, with temperatures dropping to between 0-1C.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Joanna Donnelly, says the cold snap will last for a number of days.

"Certainly this week is looking like it's going to be cold, particularly on Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Very cold nights ahead," she said.

"The showers will continue too, mostly across the western half of the country, more frequent there but at times getting further east too."

Temperatures are expected to reach as low as -4C inland on Tuesday night, while Wednesday night will see temperatures once again well below freezing overnight.

However, a southerly wind is expected to bring a warm front, bringing outbreaks of rain for a time Friday night but also a rise in temperatures for the weekend.

READ MORE

Natasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, dies

More on this topic

More than 30 roads closed in Galway due to floodingMore than 30 roads closed in Galway due to flooding

More bad weather with status yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire countryMore bad weather with status yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country

Ulster weather: Another windy dayUlster weather: Another windy day

Connacht weather: Bright with some sunshine and showersConnacht weather: Bright with some sunshine and showers


WeatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Natasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, diesNatasha Harty, environmentalist and daughter of Myrtle Allen, dies

Chief medical officer defends State's refusal to name Dublin school closed due to coronavirusChief medical officer defends State's refusal to name Dublin school closed due to coronavirus

50% more rodent sightings being reported in homes and businesses50% more rodent sightings being reported in homes and businesses

RSA chief calls on motorists to slow down after seven die on roads over weekendRSA chief calls on motorists to slow down after seven die on roads over weekend


Lifestyle

The Royal seal of style approval: Royalty has inspired fashion for as long as there’s been royalty, and anyone who dates, and marries, a prince is a subject of fascination from head to toe. As the Cambridges prepare for their visit to Ireland next week, Rachel Marie Walsh rates Kate’s style legacy, from safe unfussy high street pieces to subtle hints of rebellion with Alexander McQueenThe Royals are coming to Ireland - We pay tribute to Kate's style

Darina Allen examines some of the latest food trendsDarina Allen: The latest food trends

DOGS love to chase a ball. Were they taught to do this by our ancestors? An animal able to retrieve carcasses would provide a valuable service during hunts, as wildfowlers’ dogs still do today. Pups responding well to human commands could have been selected and trained. Now, however, a discovery made at Stockholm University is challenging this idea. Retrieving, researchers there claim, is not anRichard Collins: Dogs’ behaviour inherited from wolves

ON SUNDAY morning two weeks ago, while I read reports in newspapers from all over the world of the ‘Calima’ of dust storms from Africa then obscuring images of the Canary Island in photographs taken from outer space, those very storms were happening outside my first-floor window.Damien Enright: No first light on island as dust storm rages over Canaries

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »