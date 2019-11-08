News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Very challenging' to get Leixlip boil water notice lifted today: Irish Water

'Very challenging' to get Leixlip boil water notice lifted today: Irish Water
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 09:12 AM

LATEST: Irish Water has said it will be very challenging to lift the boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath today.

The utility said it would continue to work with Fingal County Council in an effort to remove the notice as soon as possible.

Irish Water said the results of two samples taken at the plant have been satisfactory. The Environmental Protection Agency will carry out an audit of the Leixlip plant this morning.

General manager of Irish Water Eamon Gallon said: "We will work to get (the boil water) notice lifted as soon as possible, and ideally before the weekend."

EARLIER:Environmental watchdog to carry out audit on water plant at centre of boil notice

The Environmental Protection Agency will carry out an audit of the Leixlip plant at the centre of a major boil water notice this morning.

More than 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath are affected.

Irish Water says the results of two water samples it had taken have been satisfactory. However, a boil water notice remains in place for all customers supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

The notice will not be lifted until the HSE and the EPA sanction its removal.

Around 600,000 people are affected in parts of Fingal; Dublin City Council; South Dublin County Council; parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath.

Earlier this week, the EPA's environmental enforcement office director Dr Tom Ryan called for greater powers to be given to the EPA to force Irish Water to act on its safety recommendations after previous public health warnings failed to be acted upon.

Speaking to TDs during a lengthy Oireachtas housing committee meeting on Tuesday, Dr Ryan said while the EPA told Irish Water in March of the need to introduce a "fail-safe" shut down of a plant in an emergency, this was not done. Dr Ryan said

As a result, he said the issues involving the Leixlip water plant and the current boil water notice were allowed to occur, an issue Dr Ryan said was avoidable. He said the EPA believed this was a genuine error by Irish Water rather than a deliberate decision by the utility to ignore the EPA's advice.

READ MORE

Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000

More on this topic

Irish Water defends water-quality record as boil-water notice continues in Dublin, Kildare, MeathIrish Water defends water-quality record as boil-water notice continues in Dublin, Kildare, Meath

Boil water notice costing businesses 'thousands of euro'Boil water notice costing businesses 'thousands of euro'

Boil water notice remains as Irish Water monitors rainfall situation in warning-hit areaBoil water notice remains as Irish Water monitors rainfall situation in warning-hit area

Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000


TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Johnson says 'Northern Ireland has got a great deal' in Brexit planJohnson says 'Northern Ireland has got a great deal' in Brexit plan

Dunnes 'justified in barring' teenager from Dublin store after failed defamation actionDunnes 'justified in barring' teenager from Dublin store after failed defamation action

Irish Water defends water-quality record as boil-water notice continues in Dublin, Kildare, MeathIrish Water defends water-quality record as boil-water notice continues in Dublin, Kildare, Meath

O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'


Lifestyle

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… as the educational children’s show turns 50, Donal O’Keeffe learns how to get to Sesame Street.Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »