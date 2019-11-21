News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Verona Murphy 'deeply regrets' asylum seeker comments

Verona Murphy 'deeply regrets' asylum seeker comments
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 03:33 PM

Fine Gael's by-election candidate Verona Murphy has broken her silence to express "deep regret" over comments she made about asylum seekers.

The Wexford candidate, who suggested asylum seekers who come to Ireland need to be "deprogrammed" as they may have been influenced by ISIS, has now said her comments were a "very poor choice of words".

Speaking on South East Radio, Ms Murphy said: “I would like to say I deeply regret the words used in my interview. I have expressed and I wish to express again my understanding of the offence and hurt that I have caused by my comments and I wish to sincerely apologise."

She added: “It is a learning curve, I intend to be better informed in the future and I did visit with the Syrian families in the centre in Dungarvan. I told them exactly what I had said. I asked for their forgiveness by making an apology and that was accepted.

“I was hugely impressed after four and a half hours by these families and it is that knowledge that I will be imparting, an informed knowledge,” she said.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil leader accuses Fine Gael of 'looking down their noses' at social housing projects

More on this topic

Verona Murphy comments 'astonishing and extraordinary', says Micheál MartinVerona Murphy comments 'astonishing and extraordinary', says Micheál Martin

Big names rolled out to boost Colm Burke’s byelection chancesBig names rolled out to boost Colm Burke’s byelection chances

Verona Murphy won't be axed from FG ticket as party disassociate themselves from commentsVerona Murphy won't be axed from FG ticket as party disassociate themselves from comments

Watch: Flanagan 'categorically' disassociates himself from Verona Murphy commentsWatch: Flanagan 'categorically' disassociates himself from Verona Murphy comments


TOPIC: Byelections 2019

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »