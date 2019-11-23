News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

Verona Murphy.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 09:43 PM

Fine Gael has seen its support fall following the controversy over its Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows Leo Varadkar's party still leads the way on 30%, but has dropped two points.

During her Wexford by-election campaign, Ms Murphy has had to apologise twice for comments she made about asylum seekers, and that seems to be reflected in this latest Red C sample of a thousand adults between November 14 and 21.

It shows support for Fine Gael is down by two points to 30%, although it still retains a strong lead over Fianna Fáil which is unchanged on 24%.

It comes at a time when all parties and Independents are gearing up for the four by-elections being held on Friday and the forthcoming general election next year.

Sinn Féin has made no gains from publicity around its recent Ard Fheis in Derry and is unchanged on 11%.

Labour, which recently had its national conference in Mullingar in Westmeath, is up by two points to 6%.

Support for current Independent TDs has dropped by one point to 12%, while the Greens are unchanged on 7%.

The Independent Alliance, unchanged on 4%, the Social Democrats and Solidarity-People Before Profit are on 2% and Aontú is on 1%.

politicsIrelandTOPIC: Politics

