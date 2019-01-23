Venue for speech by Josepha Madigan moved over protest threat

The venue for a speech by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has had to be moved because of alleged intimidation and the threat of a major protest by pro-life campaigners.
The minister was due to give a talk to the We Are Church group about women in ministries in the Catholic church at the Mercy International Association in Dublin city centre.
However, the association has cancelled the booking after threats that busloads of protesters would picket the event.
In a letter, the association said many of the people contacting it referred to Minister Madigan's leading role in the campaign for the repeal of the 8th amendment.
In a statement, Minister Madigan said it was "truly disappointing that Mercy International Centre has been targeted in this way".
The event has been moved to a new venue next month.