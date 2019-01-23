NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Venue for speech by Josepha Madigan moved over protest threat

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 09:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The venue for a speech by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has had to be moved because of alleged intimidation and the threat of a major protest by pro-life campaigners.

The minister was due to give a talk to the We Are Church group about women in ministries in the Catholic church at the Mercy International Association in Dublin city centre.

READ MORE: Woman with terminal cancer sues GP over alleged negligence

However, the association has cancelled the booking after threats that busloads of protesters would picket the event.

In a letter, the association said many of the people contacting it referred to Minister Madigan's leading role in the campaign for the repeal of the 8th amendment.

In a statement, Minister Madigan said it was "truly disappointing that Mercy International Centre has been targeted in this way".

The event has been moved to a new venue next month.


KEYWORDS

Josepha MadiganSpeech

Related Articles

Kelleher’s au revoir would spell trouble for Fianna Fáil

MEP Brian Crowley confirms his retirement from politics

Limerick councillors agree to poster ban in upcoming local elections

Spotlight is turning to Europe’s frontrunners

More in this Section

There have been other fires since Carrickmines, says Irish Traveller Movement

Review finds the Pill is safe to take without monthly break

Graham Linehan's views on transgender issues 'not grounded in facts', say protestors

Survey finds 75% of principals have had nobody applying for teachers' jobs at schools in a year


Lifestyle

Failed at your resolutions already? Here’s why you should be setting goals instead

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »