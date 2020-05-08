Vatican approval for land transfer clears way for new National Maternity Hospital

The Vatican has given the go-ahead for the transfer of the ownership of lands of St Vincent's Hospital Campus in Dublin.

This paves the way for the new National Maternity Hospital to be built.

In 2017, the Religious Sisters of Charity stepped down from the board of St Vincent's Hospital Group.

They say they hope transfer of the lands, worth about €200m, can now be concluded without undue delays.

In a statement, the Religious Sisters of Charity said: "This will enable the completion of transfer of ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group site from the Congregation to a new, independent, charitable body to be called St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

"The new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG will continue to be a “not for profit” organisation.

"In the event of the new St Vincent’s Holdings CLG going into liquidation, its surplus assets will be vested with the Charity Regulator and used for future healthcare purposes with similar values, to benefit the people of Ireland."

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: "Today’s announcement by the Sisters will remove any remaining concerns that a religious influence might be brought to bear on the governance of the new National Maternity Hospital at Elm Park.

"The announcement will also pave the way for the finalisation of the legal framework which will protect the State’s investment in the new hospital and ensure that the new National Maternity Hospital will have clinical and operational, as well as financial and budgetary independence in the provision of maternity, gynaecology and neonatal services."